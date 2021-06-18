Fort Bliss soldier convicted of Pfc. Asia Graham’s rape, gets 18-year sentence

Military

FORT BLISS, Texas -- A Fort Bliss solider was found guilty at a court martial on Friday afternoon of sexually assaulting another soldier who was found dead in her barracks late last year.

Pfc. Christian Alvarado was then sentenced to 18 years and three months in a military prison.

He had been facing multiple charges of sexual assault, aggravated assault and abusive sexual conduct involving several women.

A military judge convicted him in some of those attacks, including the high-profile assault involving Pfc. Asia Graham, but acquitted him on others.

Graham's body was found on New Year's Eve 2020, which was a year to the day after she had first accused Alvarado of sexual assault.

Autopsy results disclosed earlier this week revealed that Graham had died of an apparent drug overdose.

The Alvarado verdicts were delivered on the same day that a newly-released study found Fort Bliss ranked second among all U.S. Army posts for the sexual assault risk posed for women.