El Paso VA helps veteran realize her dream of becoming a U.S. citizen

Military

EL PASO, Texas -- An Air Force veteran who suffers from mental illness was able to realize a life-long dream of becoming a U.S. citizen thanks to the help from her treatment team at El Paso's Veterans Affairs.

Janet Arellano, 37, was honorably discharged from the Air Force because of academics 18 years ago. In 2003 she was diagnosed with bi polar depression and post traumatic stress disorder.

"When I was in high school I never had any symptoms or anything," Arellano explained.

A program at El Paso's VA known as the metal health intensive care management got Arellano the help she needed. The program is designed to keep patients out of the hospital, even going to meet them wherever they need help. Patients are provided medication and give a support group.

"Help them find jobs, write resumes, decide what they're interested in. We really work with them trying to help them pursue their best life in the community," Ann McGill-Smith, a nurse case manager at the VA, explained.

Born in Mexico and moving to the states when she was eight, Arellano's goal was to become a U.S. citizen. Her treatment team at the VA helped her study and stay focused, and after one try, Arellano passed the exam.

"It was a relief. It was just like this weight lifted off my shoulders," Arellano said with a smile.

The VA encourages any veteran who is suffering from mental illness to reach out for help at any time.

There is a crisis line that veterans can call if they are experiencing an issue. The number is 1-800-273-8255.