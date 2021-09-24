Skip to Content
Woman soldier assaulted by Afghan refugees at Fort Bliss camp

An aerial view of Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village where Afghans airlifted out of Afghanistan are housed.
AP photo
DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- The FBI is investigating the assault of a female Fort Bliss soldier by several male Afghan refugees at the Army's Doña Ana Complex camp where thousands are currently being housed, officials told ABC-7 on Friday.

“We can confirm a female service member supporting Operation Allies Welcome reported being assaulted on Sept. 19 by a small group of male evacuees at the Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico," said Lt. Col. Allie Payne, director of Public Affairs for Fort Bliss and the 1st Armored Division.

She said the assaulted soldier has received medical care and counseling. In the wake of the attack, Payne said additional security measures - including improved lightning - were being implemented at the Doña Ana Complex

"We take the allegation seriously and appropriately referred the matter to the Federal Bureau of Investigation," Payne indicated.

Payne declined to provide additional details about the incident because of the FBI probe, referring further questions to them.

