Fort Bliss soldier killed, 5 others injured after tactical vehicle accident

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One Fort Bliss soldier was killed, and five others were injured following a non-combat-related vehicle accident Friday morning.

According to Fort Bliss and 1st Armored Division officials, the accident happened around 9:30 a.m. in the Fort Bliss training area.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The identity of the soldier will not be released until 24 hours after family members are notified.

Senior installation commander of Fort Bliss and 1st Armored Division, Maj. Gen. James P. Isenhower

III, said that our thoughts and prayers are with the Soldier’s family, friends, and colleagues during this

difficult time.