Native American Heritage Month Event & Harvest Fest

El Paso, TX (KVIA)- Gifts of Our Ancestors: Celebrating Indigenous Knowledge and Cultures event will have informational table from the VA Service Departments, Community Partners, and Vendors from the Harvest market. Guest speakers will be in attendance along with a special performance.

