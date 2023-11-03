Skip to Content
Native American Heritage Month Event & Harvest Fest

Updated Native American Heritage 2023 Flyer
El Paso, TX (KVIA)- Gifts of Our Ancestors: Celebrating Indigenous Knowledge and Cultures event will have informational table from the VA Service Departments, Community Partners, and Vendors from the Harvest market. Guest speakers will be in attendance along with a special performance.

WHAT: Native American Heritage Month Event

WHEN: Friday, November 3, 2023, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE: Main Facility – 5001 N. Piedras, El Paso TX 79930 Old WBAMC Picnic Area

WHO: Veterans

