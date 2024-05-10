Skip to Content
Military

U.S. has committed to $51.3 billion for Ukraine. This is where your tax dollars are going.

ABC News / YouTube via MGN
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVIA) -- The U.S. has sent $51.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the outbreak of war.

The Department of Defense just published a comprehensive list of all the things American tax dollars have bought for Ukraine.

You can look through the list for yourself below:

Air Defense

  • One Patriot air defense battery and munitions;
  • 12 National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) and munitions;
  • HAWK air defense systems and munitions;
  • AIM-7, RIM-7, and AIM-9M missiles for air defense;
  • More than 2,000 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles;
  • Avenger air defense systems;
  • VAMPIRE counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (c-UAS) and munitions;
  • c-UAS gun trucks and ammunition;
  • mobile c-UAS laser-guided rocket systems;
  • Other c-UAS equipment;
  • Anti-aircraft guns and ammunition;
  • Air defense systems components;
  • Equipment to integrate Western launchers, missiles, and radars with Ukraine’s systems;
  • Equipment to support and sustain Ukraine’s existing air defense capabilities;
  • Equipment to protect critical national infrastructure; and
  • 21 air surveillance radars.

Fires

  • More than 40 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and ammunition;
  • Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb launchers and guided rockets;
  • 198 155mm Howitzers and more than 3,000,000 155mm artillery rounds;
  • More than 7,000 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds;
  • More than 50,000 155mm rounds of Remote Anti-Armor Mine (RAAM) Systems;
  • 72 105mm Howitzers and more than 800,000 105mm artillery rounds;
  • 10,000 203mm artillery rounds;
  • More than 400,000 152mm artillery rounds;
  • Approximately 40,000 130mm artillery rounds;
  • 40,000 122mm artillery rounds;
  • 60,000 122mm GRAD rockets;
  • 47 120mm mortar systems;
  • 10 82mm mortar systems;
  • 112 81mm mortar systems;
  • 58 60mm mortar systems;
  • More than 400,000 mortar rounds;
  • More than 100 counter-artillery and counter-mortar radars; and
  • 50 multi-mission radars;

Ground Maneuver

  • 31 Abrams tanks;
  • 45 T-72B tanks;
  • More than 300 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles;
  • Four Bradley Fire Support Team vehicles;
  • 189 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers;
  • More than 400 M113 Armored Personnel Carriers;
  • 250 M1117 Armored Security Vehicles;
  • More than 1,000 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicles;
  • More than 3,000 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs);
  • More than 200 light tactical vehicles;
  • 300 armored medical treatment vehicles;
  • 80 trucks and 144 trailers to transport heavy equipment;
  • More than 1,000 tactical vehicles to tow and haul equipment;
  • 131 tactical vehicles to recover equipment;
  • 10 command post vehicles;
  • 30 ammunition support vehicles;
  • 18 armored bridging systems;
  • 20 logistics support vehicles and equipment;
  • 239 fuel tankers and 105 fuel trailers;
  • 58 water trailers;
  • Six armored utility trucks;
  • 125mm, 120mm, and 105mm tank ammunition;
  • More than 1,800,000 rounds of 25mm ammunition; and
  • Mine clearing equipment.

Aircraft and Unmanned Aerial Systems

  • 20 Mi-17 helicopters;
  • Switchblade Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS);
  • Phoenix Ghost UAS;
  • CyberLux K8 UAS;
  • Altius-600 UAS;
  • Jump-20 UAS;
  • Hornet UAS
  • Puma UAS;
  • Scan Eagle UAS;
  • Penguin UAS;
  • Two radars for UAS;
  • High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARMs);
  • Precision aerial munitions;
  • More than 6,000 Zuni aircraft rockets;
  • More than 20,000 Hydra-70 aircraft rockets; and
  • Munitions for UAS.

Anti-armor and Small Arms

  • More than 10,000 Javelin anti-armor systems;
  • More than 90,000 other anti-armor systems and munitions;
  • More than 9,000 Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;
  • More than 40,000 grenade launchers and small arms;
  • More than 400,000,000 rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades;
  • Laser-guided rocket systems and munitions;
  • Rocket launchers and ammunition; and
  • Anti-armor mines.

Maritime

  • Two Harpoon coastal defense systems and anti-ship missiles;
  • More than 70 coastal and riverine patrol boats;
  • Unmanned Coastal Defense Vessels; and
  • Port and harbor security equipment.

Other capabilities

  • M18A1 Claymore anti-personnel munitions;
  • C-4 explosives, demolition munitions, and demolition equipment for obstacle clearing;
  • Obstacle emplacement equipment;
  • Counter air defense capability;
  • More than 100,000 sets of body armor and helmets;
  • Tactical secure communications systems and support equipment;
  • Four satellite communications (SATCOM) antennas;
  • SATCOM terminals and services;
  • Electronic warfare (EW) and counter-EW equipment;
  • Commercial satellite imagery services;
  • Night vision devices, surveillance and thermal imagery systems, optics, and rangefinders;
  • Explosive ordnance disposal equipment and protective gear;
  • Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear protective equipment;
  • Medical supplies, including first aid kits, bandages, monitors, and other equipment;
  • Field equipment, cold weather gear, generators, and spare parts; and
  • Support for training, maintenance, and sustainment activities.
