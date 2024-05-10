U.S. has committed to $51.3 billion for Ukraine. This is where your tax dollars are going.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVIA) -- The U.S. has sent $51.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the outbreak of war.
The Department of Defense just published a comprehensive list of all the things American tax dollars have bought for Ukraine.
You can look through the list for yourself below:
Air Defense
- One Patriot air defense battery and munitions;
- 12 National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) and munitions;
- HAWK air defense systems and munitions;
- AIM-7, RIM-7, and AIM-9M missiles for air defense;
- More than 2,000 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles;
- Avenger air defense systems;
- VAMPIRE counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (c-UAS) and munitions;
- c-UAS gun trucks and ammunition;
- mobile c-UAS laser-guided rocket systems;
- Other c-UAS equipment;
- Anti-aircraft guns and ammunition;
- Air defense systems components;
- Equipment to integrate Western launchers, missiles, and radars with Ukraine’s systems;
- Equipment to support and sustain Ukraine’s existing air defense capabilities;
- Equipment to protect critical national infrastructure; and
- 21 air surveillance radars.
Fires
- More than 40 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and ammunition;
- Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb launchers and guided rockets;
- 198 155mm Howitzers and more than 3,000,000 155mm artillery rounds;
- More than 7,000 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds;
- More than 50,000 155mm rounds of Remote Anti-Armor Mine (RAAM) Systems;
- 72 105mm Howitzers and more than 800,000 105mm artillery rounds;
- 10,000 203mm artillery rounds;
- More than 400,000 152mm artillery rounds;
- Approximately 40,000 130mm artillery rounds;
- 40,000 122mm artillery rounds;
- 60,000 122mm GRAD rockets;
- 47 120mm mortar systems;
- 10 82mm mortar systems;
- 112 81mm mortar systems;
- 58 60mm mortar systems;
- More than 400,000 mortar rounds;
- More than 100 counter-artillery and counter-mortar radars; and
- 50 multi-mission radars;
Ground Maneuver
- 31 Abrams tanks;
- 45 T-72B tanks;
- More than 300 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles;
- Four Bradley Fire Support Team vehicles;
- 189 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers;
- More than 400 M113 Armored Personnel Carriers;
- 250 M1117 Armored Security Vehicles;
- More than 1,000 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicles;
- More than 3,000 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs);
- More than 200 light tactical vehicles;
- 300 armored medical treatment vehicles;
- 80 trucks and 144 trailers to transport heavy equipment;
- More than 1,000 tactical vehicles to tow and haul equipment;
- 131 tactical vehicles to recover equipment;
- 10 command post vehicles;
- 30 ammunition support vehicles;
- 18 armored bridging systems;
- 20 logistics support vehicles and equipment;
- 239 fuel tankers and 105 fuel trailers;
- 58 water trailers;
- Six armored utility trucks;
- 125mm, 120mm, and 105mm tank ammunition;
- More than 1,800,000 rounds of 25mm ammunition; and
- Mine clearing equipment.
Aircraft and Unmanned Aerial Systems
- 20 Mi-17 helicopters;
- Switchblade Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS);
- Phoenix Ghost UAS;
- CyberLux K8 UAS;
- Altius-600 UAS;
- Jump-20 UAS;
- Hornet UAS
- Puma UAS;
- Scan Eagle UAS;
- Penguin UAS;
- Two radars for UAS;
- High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARMs);
- Precision aerial munitions;
- More than 6,000 Zuni aircraft rockets;
- More than 20,000 Hydra-70 aircraft rockets; and
- Munitions for UAS.
Anti-armor and Small Arms
- More than 10,000 Javelin anti-armor systems;
- More than 90,000 other anti-armor systems and munitions;
- More than 9,000 Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;
- More than 40,000 grenade launchers and small arms;
- More than 400,000,000 rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades;
- Laser-guided rocket systems and munitions;
- Rocket launchers and ammunition; and
- Anti-armor mines.
Maritime
- Two Harpoon coastal defense systems and anti-ship missiles;
- More than 70 coastal and riverine patrol boats;
- Unmanned Coastal Defense Vessels; and
- Port and harbor security equipment.
Other capabilities
- M18A1 Claymore anti-personnel munitions;
- C-4 explosives, demolition munitions, and demolition equipment for obstacle clearing;
- Obstacle emplacement equipment;
- Counter air defense capability;
- More than 100,000 sets of body armor and helmets;
- Tactical secure communications systems and support equipment;
- Four satellite communications (SATCOM) antennas;
- SATCOM terminals and services;
- Electronic warfare (EW) and counter-EW equipment;
- Commercial satellite imagery services;
- Night vision devices, surveillance and thermal imagery systems, optics, and rangefinders;
- Explosive ordnance disposal equipment and protective gear;
- Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear protective equipment;
- Medical supplies, including first aid kits, bandages, monitors, and other equipment;
- Field equipment, cold weather gear, generators, and spare parts; and
- Support for training, maintenance, and sustainment activities.