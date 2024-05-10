U.S. has committed to $51.3 billion for Ukraine. This is where your tax dollars are going.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVIA) -- The U.S. has sent $51.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the outbreak of war.

The Department of Defense just published a comprehensive list of all the things American tax dollars have bought for Ukraine.

You can look through the list for yourself below:

Air Defense

One Patriot air defense battery and munitions;

12 National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) and munitions;

HAWK air defense systems and munitions;

AIM-7, RIM-7, and AIM-9M missiles for air defense;

More than 2,000 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles;

Avenger air defense systems;

VAMPIRE counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (c-UAS) and munitions;

c-UAS gun trucks and ammunition;

mobile c-UAS laser-guided rocket systems;

Other c-UAS equipment;

Anti-aircraft guns and ammunition;

Air defense systems components;

Equipment to integrate Western launchers, missiles, and radars with Ukraine’s systems;

Equipment to support and sustain Ukraine’s existing air defense capabilities;

Equipment to protect critical national infrastructure; and

21 air surveillance radars.

Fires

More than 40 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and ammunition;

Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb launchers and guided rockets;

198 155mm Howitzers and more than 3,000,000 155mm artillery rounds;

More than 7,000 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds;

More than 50,000 155mm rounds of Remote Anti-Armor Mine (RAAM) Systems;

72 105mm Howitzers and more than 800,000 105mm artillery rounds;

10,000 203mm artillery rounds;

More than 400,000 152mm artillery rounds;

Approximately 40,000 130mm artillery rounds;

40,000 122mm artillery rounds;

60,000 122mm GRAD rockets;

47 120mm mortar systems;

10 82mm mortar systems;

112 81mm mortar systems;

58 60mm mortar systems;

More than 400,000 mortar rounds;

More than 100 counter-artillery and counter-mortar radars; and

50 multi-mission radars;

Ground Maneuver

31 Abrams tanks;

45 T-72B tanks;

More than 300 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles;

Four Bradley Fire Support Team vehicles;

189 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers;

More than 400 M113 Armored Personnel Carriers;

250 M1117 Armored Security Vehicles;

More than 1,000 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicles;

More than 3,000 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs);

More than 200 light tactical vehicles;

300 armored medical treatment vehicles;

80 trucks and 144 trailers to transport heavy equipment;

More than 1,000 tactical vehicles to tow and haul equipment;

131 tactical vehicles to recover equipment;

10 command post vehicles;

30 ammunition support vehicles;

18 armored bridging systems;

20 logistics support vehicles and equipment;

239 fuel tankers and 105 fuel trailers;

58 water trailers;

Six armored utility trucks;

125mm, 120mm, and 105mm tank ammunition;

More than 1,800,000 rounds of 25mm ammunition; and

Mine clearing equipment.

Aircraft and Unmanned Aerial Systems

20 Mi-17 helicopters;

Switchblade Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS);

Phoenix Ghost UAS;

CyberLux K8 UAS;

Altius-600 UAS;

Jump-20 UAS;

Hornet UAS

Puma UAS;

Scan Eagle UAS;

Penguin UAS;

Two radars for UAS;

High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARMs);

Precision aerial munitions;

More than 6,000 Zuni aircraft rockets;

More than 20,000 Hydra-70 aircraft rockets; and

Munitions for UAS.

Anti-armor and Small Arms

More than 10,000 Javelin anti-armor systems;

More than 90,000 other anti-armor systems and munitions;

More than 9,000 Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;

More than 40,000 grenade launchers and small arms;

More than 400,000,000 rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades;

Laser-guided rocket systems and munitions;

Rocket launchers and ammunition; and

Anti-armor mines.

Maritime

Two Harpoon coastal defense systems and anti-ship missiles;

More than 70 coastal and riverine patrol boats;

Unmanned Coastal Defense Vessels; and

Port and harbor security equipment.

Other capabilities