Skip to Content
Military

Travis Manion Foundation hosts the Honor Project at Fort Bliss cemetery

KVIA
By
Published 12:01 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Families across the country gather to honor relatives and battle buddies this Memorial Day. In El Paso, the Travis Manion Foundation is one of the leading organizations for veteran services.

The organization's Honor Project started in 2021, and its goals is to show surviving friends and family that their loved one will not be forgotten.

I attended the cemetery and spoke to many familles and I will bring you the full story on ABC 7 at 6.

Article Topic Follows: Military

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyaun Marshburn

Tyaun Marshburn is a multimedia journalist

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content