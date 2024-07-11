1st Armored Division hosts Change of Command Ceremony

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 1st Armored Division hosted a Change of Command Ceremony for Maj. Gen. James P. Isenhower III and Maj. Gen. Curtis D. Taylor. It happened Thursday, July 11th from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at 11685 Sergeant Major Blvd., Fort Bliss, Texas 79918. That's in front of the 1st Armored Division parade field.

The army has a tradition to formally recognize the transition of authority from one commander to the next. This is called a change of command ceremony. Today Maj. Gen. James Isenhower relinquished command of the of 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss to Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor.

Maj. Gen. Jim Isenhower served as the commanding general of 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss since July 2022. His next assignment is to serve as the Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, United States Army Washington, D.C.

After serving as the commanding general of the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, California, Taylor will now be serving as the new commanding general at Fort Bliss.