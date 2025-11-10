Skip to Content
Freedom Crossing food court to reopen after Texas Roadhouse fire

Published 3:58 PM

FORT BLISS, Texas (KVIA) -- The Freedom Crossing food court will reopen tomorrow, just in time for Veterans Day. The court had to close down after a fire at the Texas Roadhouse Sunday night.

Texas Roadhouse will still be closed, and is expected to remain close until further notice as repairs are made. A Fort Bliss official says that a team is already working to remediate the damages.

The Fort Bliss fire department was called out to investigate the fire Sunday. The initial reports indicate that the fire was started by an electrical issue.

Water brought in by the sprinkler system covered the food court, and required clean up Monday.

Emma Hoggard

