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DOW identifies soldier believed to be killed in action overseas

United States Department of War
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Published 5:49 PM

(KVIA) -- Tuesday, the Department of War said a 28-year-old active-duty soldier died in Jordan. Sergeant Angel S. Rampersad from New York is believed to have been killed in action July 17.

The DOW said Sgt. Rampersad may have been killed during an enemy attack at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan. The incident is under investigation.

U.S. Central Command previously announced him as missing, according to the DOW. His status was updated to a "Duty Status–Whereabouts Unknown" and is believed to be dead.

The DOW said Sgt. Rampersad was assigned to 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air & Missile Defense Command, Ansbach, Germany.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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