New Mexico now confirms 10 cases of coronavirus

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — As of Friday, 10 people now have confirmed cases of coronavirus in New Mexico, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.

The newest cases announced at a press conference by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham include:

a Bernalillo County man in his 50s who had close household contact with one of the previous cases

a Bernalillo County woman in her 80s who had close household contact with one of the previous cases

a Bernalillo County woman in her 70s who had close household contact with one of the previous cases

a Santa Fe County woman in her 20s who recently traveled to New York

The other cases previously reported:

a Santa Fe County woman in her 50s with known recent international travel to Italy

a Santa Fe County woman in her 60s from who recently traveled to New York City

a Socorro County husband and wife in their 60s who recently traveled to Egypt

a Bernalillo County woman in her 70s were recently traveled to New York City

a Bernalillo County woman in her 40s – NMDOH investigating a possible travel link

The New Mexico Department of Health reports 173 people have been tested for coronavirus.

The governor said New Mexicans who believe they may have coronavirus should call the New Mexico Department of Health hotline at 855-600-3453.