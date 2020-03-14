3 more New Mexicans test positive for coronavirus; now 13 total cases

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico now has 13 confirmed cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, and the governor said Saturday that she expects that number to grow.

The newest cases include a Sandoval County woman in her 60s, a Sandoval County man in his 60s, and a Bernalillo County woman in her 50s.

The other cases include:

a Bernalillo County man in his 50s who had close household contact with one of the previous cases

a Bernalillo County woman in her 80s who had close household contact with one of the previous cases

a Bernalillo County woman in her 70s who had close household contact with one of the previous cases

a Bernalillo County woman in her 70s were recently traveled to New York City

a Bernalillo County woman in her 40s – NMDOH investigating a possible travel link

a Santa Fe County woman in her 20s who recently traveled to New York

a Santa Fe County woman in her 50s with known recent international travel to Italy

a Santa Fe County woman in her 60s from who recently traveled to New York City

a Socorro County husband and wife in their 60s who recently traveled to Egypt

The woman in her 80s from Bernalillo County and the woman in her 60s from Santa Fe County are in the hospital and one of them is in the intensive care unit, officials said. All other patients are at home in isolation.

The New Mexico Department of Health reports hundreds of people have now been tested for coronavirus. The governor said the state is working with TriCore to ensure that every New Mexican who needs to be tested can get a test.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham urged New Mexicans who believe they have coronavirus to call the New Mexico Department of Health hotline at 855-600-3453 or their doctor. She advised them to not physically go visit their doctor because that puts others at risk. The main coronavirus signs are a dry cough, fever and shortness of breath.

In order to ease the financial burden on potential patients, the state's Superintendent of Insurance has issued an emergency order prohibiting health insurers from imposing cost sharing, including co-pays, co-insurance and deductibles, for testing and health care services related to coronavirus.

State officials said if you need help with child care, food, supplies or loss of income due to coronavirus closures, you can call 833-551-0518.