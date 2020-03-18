New Mexico governor issues new order that limits restaurants to take-out, delivery amid 5 new virus cases

New Mexico

SANTA Fe, New Mexico — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a new public emergency order Wednesday that calls for the closing of various public establishments in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus as five more people tested positive.

The order requires all restaurants in New Mexico to be limited to take-out and food delivery, starting Thursday.

The governor is also requiring recreational facilities and athletic clubs to close. The order further requires hotels and motels to go to 50 percent of capacity.

People who defy the order could face civil penalties.

New Mexico now has a total of 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been confirmed cases in the following counties: