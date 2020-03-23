6 new virus cases in Doña Ana County; New Mexico now totals 83

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 18 new cases of coronavirus, with a third of those occurring in Doña Ana County.

The surge in cases brought the total number of confirmed infections in the state to 83, and the governor responded by issuing a stay-at-home order to New Mexicans.

The half-dozen new cases in Doña Ana County are as follows:

A woman in her 30s.

A woman in her 20s.

A man in his 50s.

A woman in her 50s.

A woman in her 20s.

A woman in her 20s.

Doña Ana County now ranks third in New Mexico, behind Bernalillo and Santa Fe counties, in the number of virus infections. Here's a breakdown by county: