6 new virus cases in Doña Ana County; New Mexico now totals 83
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 18 new cases of coronavirus, with a third of those occurring in Doña Ana County.
The surge in cases brought the total number of confirmed infections in the state to 83, and the governor responded by issuing a stay-at-home order to New Mexicans.
The half-dozen new cases in Doña Ana County are as follows:
- A woman in her 30s.
- A woman in her 20s.
- A man in his 50s.
- A woman in her 50s.
- A woman in her 20s.
- A woman in her 20s.
Doña Ana County now ranks third in New Mexico, behind Bernalillo and Santa Fe counties, in the number of virus infections. Here's a breakdown by county:
- Bernalillo County: 38
- Doña Ana County: 10
- Lea County: 1
- McKinley County: 2
- Sandoval County: 7
- San Juan County: 3
- San Miguel County: 1
- Santa Fe County: 12
- Socorro County: 2
- Taos County: 3
- Chaves County: 4
