New Mexico
By
Updated
today at 5:09 pm
Published 4:45 pm

6 new virus cases in Doña Ana County; New Mexico now totals 83

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 18 new cases of coronavirus, with a third of those occurring in Doña Ana County.

The surge in cases brought the total number of confirmed infections in the state to 83, and the governor responded by issuing a stay-at-home order to New Mexicans.

The half-dozen new cases in Doña Ana County are as follows:

  • A woman in her 30s.
  • A woman in her 20s.
  • A man in his 50s.
  • A woman in her 50s.
  • A woman in her 20s.
  • A woman in her 20s.

Doña Ana County now ranks third in New Mexico, behind Bernalillo and Santa Fe counties, in the number of virus infections. Here's a breakdown by county:

  • Bernalillo County: 38
  • Doña Ana County: 10
  • Lea County: 1
  • McKinley County: 2
  • Sandoval County: 7
  • San Juan County: 3
  • San Miguel County: 1
  • Santa Fe County: 12
  • ​​Socorro County: 2
  • Taos County: 3
  • Chaves County: 4
Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

