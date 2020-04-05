New Mexico virus cases surge over 600, including 6 new infections in Las Cruces area

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Coronavirus cases in New Mexico surged above 600 on Sunday, with 81 new infections reported including a half-dozen in Doña Ana County.

State health officials also said the death of a McKinley County man in his 40s raised the total fatalities from the disease to a dozen.

The six newly-reported cases in the Las Cruces area brought the total number of those diagnosed with the virus in Doña Ana County to 29.

Of the 624 total cases statewide, Bernillo County - which is the Albuquerque metro area - continued to lead the state with 246 of them. Sandoval County was second with 103. Those were the only two areas with cases totaling in the triple-digits.

As of Sunday, officials said there were 45 virus hospitalizations in New Mexico, while 130 patients had recovered.