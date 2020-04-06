Watch LIVE: Las Cruces mayor making public plea to stay out of parks at Easter

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The Las Cruces mayor was set to make a public plea at the City Council meeting Monday afternoon for residents not gather at the city’s parks this upcoming Easter Holiday on Sunday, April 12.

"The City understands the difficulties and inconvenience this may cause. We are thankful for your support and hopeful that through this community’s efforts, we can help reduce the spread and impact of this virus," said a statement released by the mayor in advance of the council meeting.