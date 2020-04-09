Las Cruces family clinic receives huge donation of medical masks

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- La Clinica de Familia in south Las Cruces received a large donation of handmade masks for their medical staff thanks to a Revolution 120, a local nonprofit.

"Personal protective equipment (PPE) is extremely important in the health field," said Virgil Medina, CEO of La Clinica de Familia. "There's such shortage right now, so having the ability to get some masks donated is going to be huge."

Revolution 120, founded in 2017, is a charity that helps the community of Doña Ana County with any level of crisis.

"We were really honored with they called us and asked us for help and we were able to respond with a campaign," said Marci Dickerson, a spokesperson for Revolution 120.

Dickerson said the charity is aiming to donate 2000 masks. She said they're working with a local provider to make the masks which costs about $5 each to make.

“The shortage of PPE is definitely an issue," Medina said. "Donations such as this is going to go a long way to ensure that we can continue to provide the services necessary to keep people away from the hospitals and able to see and able to see their providers on a daily basis.”

