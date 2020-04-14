New Mexico sees over 60 new virus cases & 5 deaths, offers new dashboard with detailed info

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 62 additional cases of coronavirus and five more deaths around the state.

None of the new cases or deaths reported were in Dona Ana County, which held steady at 50 confirmed cases and just one death.

Across all of New Mexico, the death toll reached 36 with 1,407 confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Health launched a new dashboard on its website that provides more detailed information about virus cases in the state.

The interactive dashboard breaks down cases by various metrics including county, sex, age and race. The maps on the dashboard also include an option to view how many tests have been given in each county.

Click here to view the dashboard.