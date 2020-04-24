Watch LIVE: New Mexico governor holds virus briefing amid urging by some mayors to end shutdown

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials were set to hold a news conference at 4 p.m. on Friday to provide an update on coronavirus efforts both on the health front and in dealing with unemployment.

As of Friday, New Mexico had a total of 84 deaths from the outbreak and 2,521 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There were six new deaths and 153 new infections reported. A half-dozen of those new cases Friday happened in Doña Ana County.

The governor said 152 people were hospitalized with 38 patients on ventilators. She indicated many of those severe cases were occurring in the northwest corner of the state.

The briefing and numbers update came as the New Mexico Business Coalition has sent a letter signed by 19 mayors to the governor, pleading for an end to the public health order that closed non-essential businesses statewide to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The letter to Lujan Grisham questions the state’s death projection and cites unprecedented unemployment numbers, pending bankruptcies and other related interruptions.

The mayors of Carlsbad, Estancia, Hatch, Red River, Melrose, Tatum, Magdalena, Eunice, Roswell and Portales signed the New Mexico Business Coalition letter, along with a handful of other small town and village mayors.

The small city mayor of Grant has even encouraged small businesses to reopen come Monday in spite of the state prohibition. and has implored fellow mayors elsewhere to do the same, but it was unclear how many might plan to follow.

Lujan Grisham spokesperson Nora Meyers Sackett responded to the letter from the mayors by saying that “elected officials attempting to disregard life-saving public health orders are putting the health of the communities at risk.”

She added: “Anyone willfully violating the public health order, which carries full legal weight, could incur legal consequences.”

State Police can cite any of the businesses if they violate the state’s health emergency closure order.

First-time lockdown offenders can be given warnings, second citations for the same offenders are petty misdemeanors with a fine of up to $100 and third-time violators can be fined up to $5,000.

Lujan Grisham announced earlier this week that she was extending the public health order, which limits gatherings to five people and forces all non-essential businesses to close, to May 15.