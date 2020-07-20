Doña Ana County’s virus death toll reaches 14 as New Mexico’s is 578

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — Health officials in New Mexico reported seven additional Covid-19 deaths, including one in Doña Ana County, and 255 more confirmed cases Monday.

That increased the statewide death toll to 578 and the confirmed cases total to 17,215.

The Doña Ana County death involved a man in his 70s who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. It was the county's 14th fatality of the pandemic.

Doña Ana County also recorded 22 new cases on Monday, raising its infection total to date to 1,737.

Elsewhere in southern Mexico, Otero County had four new cases, taking its cumulative count to 106. Their death toll remained at 10.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.