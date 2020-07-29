38 new Doña Ana County virus cases contribute to New Mexico topping 20,000 total

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Health officials in New Mexico reported 352 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing the state's pandemic total above 20,000.

Data released by the state Department of Health put the cumulative case count at 20,136. There were also six additional deaths reported Wednesday for a total of 632.

Bernalillo County, the Albuquerque area, led all counties in new cases with 87 and half of the latest deaths occurred in that county.

Doña Ana County was second among counties by contributing 38 new cases to the state's tally, raising the county's total to date to 2,118. The death count in the county held at 19, with the two most recent fatalities reported on Tuesday.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.