Las Cruces man arrested in kidnapping; other suspect remains at large

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – One of the suspects believed to be involved in the kidnapping of a Las Cruces woman has been arrested, Las Cruces police said.

Nathaniel Baca, 22, is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Baca was arrested about 8:30 a.m. Monday after crashing a vehicle and leading officers on a brief foot chase near Delano Drive.

Las Cruces police are still asking for the public’s help in locating 25-year-old Jacob Gonzalez, Baca’s cousin, who is believed to be the man responsible for the kidnapping and beating of an ex-girlfriend on Aug. 20.

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps police find Gonzalez.

Tips can be called into Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.