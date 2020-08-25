5th virus death at Las Cruces nursing home is among pair of new Doña Ana County fatalities

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces nursing home resident was among two new coronavirus deaths reported in Doña Ana County on Tuesday and three occurring statewide.

State health officials indicated the fatality toll from Covid-19 reached 40 in Doña Ana County and hit 750 across New Mexico.

The two latest Doña Ana County deaths involved a man in his 50s and a man in his 70s, who was a resident at the Good Samaritan Society assisted living facility in Las Cruces.

The Las Cruces death marked at least five that have occurred in the past month involving residents at the Good Samaritan Society, according to state records reviewed by ABC-7.

The four prior deaths involving residents at Good Samaritan include...

According to ABC-7 archives, the Good Samaritan Society was placed by health officials on July 4 to a list of dozens of assisted living facilities across New Mexico where case outbreaks were reported among residents and/or staff.

Based on state records, an ABC-7 count last month showed Good Samaritan among at least nine nursing homes in Las Cruces - and 10 total in Doña Ana County - where virus infections had occurred during the pandemic.

There were just seven new virus cases reported in Doña Ana County on Tuesday, as part of an additional 69 infections throughout New Mexico. The cumulative case counts now totaled 2,733 in Doña Ana County and 24,535 for the state.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.