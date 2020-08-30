Doña Ana County has just 6 new virus cases among 107 in New Mexico

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico health officials reported 107 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and one additional death, which occurred in Lea County.

The latest numbers released Sunday brings the total number of people infected to 25,283 with 770 known deaths across the state.

In southern New Mexico, Doña Ana County recorded just a half-dozen new cases, one of its smallest daily infection counts. The county's total number of cases reported during the pandemic now stands at 2,819.

Health officials said 66 patients were currently hospitalized statewide for Covid-19, while 12,913 cases were listed as having recovered - which is more than half of the state's total infections. However, months after recovering some of those who were infected can still deal with lingering health impacts.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.