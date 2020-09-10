Watch LIVE: New Mexico’s governor provides virus briefing

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials were scheduled to host a news conference at 4 p.m. Thursday to provide an update on New Mexico’s Covid-19 response.

The briefing comes after Lujan Grisham testified earlier in the day before a Congressional committee about the financial impact of the coronavirus on the state's budget and economy.

She told federal lawmakers that New Mexico is among a handful of states that had "taken tough and proactive measures to blunt the spread of Covid-19."