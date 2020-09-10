Skip to Content
New Mexico
By
Updated
today at 3:58 pm
Published 3:56 pm

Watch LIVE: New Mexico’s governor provides virus briefing

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials were scheduled to host a news conference at 4 p.m. Thursday to provide an update on New Mexico’s Covid-19 response.

The briefing comes after Lujan Grisham testified earlier in the day before a Congressional committee about the financial impact of the coronavirus on the state's budget and economy.

She told federal lawmakers that New Mexico is among a handful of states that had "taken tough and proactive measures to blunt the spread of Covid-19."

Coronavirus / Coronavirus Video / Health / News / Top Stories / Video

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply