Dona Ana County with 118 new cases, 1 new death from coronavirus pandemic

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – Health officials in New Mexico announcing Thursday 118 new cases and one new death in Dona Ana County.

The latest fatality was a woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

She was one of 39 new deaths reported across the state. The state has now seen 2,680 deaths since the pandemic began.

One of Dona Ana County’s new cases is an inmate at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility.

New Mexico also reporting 1,841 new cases for a total of 151,819 since the pandemic began.

Otero County had 52 new cases and Luna County had 24.