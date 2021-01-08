Dona Ana County with 4 new deaths from Covid-19

New Mexico

SANTA FE – Dona Ana County has 202 new Covid-19 cases and four new deaths, according to state health officials on Friday afternoon.

The latest fatalities in Dona Ana County included: a woman in her 30s; a woman in her 60s; a woman in her 70s; and a man in his 90s. All had underlying health conditions.

New Mexico reported 30 new deaths across the state and now has seen 2,710 deaths since the pandemic began.

Otero County had 19 new cases and two new deaths, while Luna County had 19 new cases and 1 death.

New Mexico also reported 1,645 new cases across the state, and now has had a total of 153,456 infections.