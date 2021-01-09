More than 60,000 New Mexicans vaccinated, with state expanding eligibility

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The state of New Mexico is moving into the next phase of vaccine distribution.

In Phase 1B, the state is expanding eligibility for the vaccine to those 75 and older as well as residents with underlying health conditions and frontline workers who don't have the option of working remotely.

"I was excited from the get-go to get this," said Kelly Sherry, who works in the Covid Unit at Haciendas at Grace Village. "I've never been really anxious about it because I just leave it in God's hands."

Sherry was one of 18 staffers at the long-term care facility to receive the first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Friday. A total of 26 residents also got their first shots.

"I'm happy I have it," said Donald Cop, who also works at the nursing home. "I know that in the big picture, a lot more people are going to need it."

According to the state, between 62,000 to 68,500 doses of the vaccines have already been distributed in New Mexico.

"It's better to be safe than sorry," said Crystal Corral, who also works at Haciendas at Grace Village.