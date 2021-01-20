New Mexico’s Capitol building evacuated; bomb squad on scene

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- Portions of the grounds at the state Capitol, known as the "Roundhouse," were evacuated Wednesday afternoon and nearby residents were told to shelter-in-place as a police bomb squad examined an item in a statehouse parking lot.

The Santa Fe Police Dept. and New Mexico State Police said they were alerted to a suspicious package in a parking lot near the intersection of Paseo De Peralta and Acequia Madre about 2:30 p.m.

That intersection was also shut down to traffic as events unfolded.

This is a developing story... more details to come.

(ABC affiliate KOAT contributed to this report.)