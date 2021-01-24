Southern New Mexico accounts for 10% of state’s 30 new virus deaths

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Health officials in New Mexico on Sunday reported 635 new Covid-19 cases and 30 more deaths, with 10% of those happening in the southern counties of the state.

The latest figures pushed the state’s totals to 169,205 cases and 3,145 known deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Bernalillo County had the most additional cases reported Sunday with 146, while Doña Ana County was second with 69.

There was an 4.9% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state, according to KOB-TV in Albuquerque.

Most of the additional deaths involved older New Mexicans, but they also included several people in their 30s.

Two Doña Ana County residents were among the state's latest deaths, including a man in his 60s and another man in his 90s. A third southern New Mexico fatality involved a woman in her 60s from Luna County.

Sunday's number of Covid-19 hospitalizations in New Mexico was unavailable due to what state officials said was "a disruption in reporting."

As of Sunday, there were 94,141 people designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. However, doctors caution that some recovered persons will still face ongoing health issues as a result of having been infected.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.