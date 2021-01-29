Man charged in Vado train derailment that hurt 2, caused millions of dollars damage

New Mexico

VADO, New Mexico – A 27-year-old New Mexico man was charged in federal court Friday with sabotaging rail tracks and intentionally derailing a train in Vado last month that injured two people and caused millions of dollars in damage.

Luis Angel Rodriguez of La Mesa was ordered held without bond after making an initial court appearance on a federal charge of knowingly derailing a train.

Court documents allege that he placed unspecified materials on the tracks the morning of Dec. 2 that caused a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train to run off the rails, injuring the train's conductor and engineer. New Mexico State Police had previously indicated the derailment appeared to have been caused by two railroad ties left on the tracks.

It took several weeks to clean up the wreckage from the derailment, which occurred along NM 189 near milepost two, about 15 miles south of Las Cruces in Dona Ana County. In addition to significant property damage, thousands of gallons of diesel fuel leaked.

A judge will soon schedule a preliminary hearing in the case. Prosecutors said if convicted, Rodriguez could face a possible life prison sentence.