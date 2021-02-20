Doña Ana among 4 counties with over half of state’s new virus cases; 2 more southern NM deaths

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico on Saturday reported 427 additional confirmed Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths, increasing the state's pandemic totals to 182,475 cases and 3,610 deaths.

Four counties accounted for over half the additional cases: Bernalillo, 95; Doña Ana, 70; San Juan, 43, and McKinley 37.

The counties with at least one death were Curry, Doña Ana, Eddy (2), Lea (3), Otero, Sandoval, San Juan, Santa Fe and Valencia.

The Doña Ana County death involved a man in his 80s with underlying conditions, and the Otero County death was a man in his 50s who also had underlying conditions.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.