DACC Avanza program to help students succeed in the classroom

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- With the spring semester in fully swing Doña Ana Community College is working to help students succeed this year, especially through it's Avanza program.

Avanza, which is Spanish word for “advance,” providing wraparound services and resources for students inside and outside the classroom.

"What we do is we just try to connect them to those resources that they need to eliminate the barriers so that they can have a successful semester," said Gina Reyes,

DACC Avanza was recently awarded $950,000 to use over the next three years to help eliminate barriers students are dealing with and continue their work.

To learn more about DACC Avanza, click here.

For more information contact: avanza@dacc.nmsu.edu.