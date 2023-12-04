New restaurant, Roasted Rooster Coffee & Waffles, opens in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Roasted Rooster Coffee & Waffles, a new culinary hot spot dedicated to the art of bold coffee, sweet and savory waffles, and local community support held its grand opening in Las Cruces Monday.

Roasted Rooster supports local farmers by sourcing ingredients locally and invites patrons to indulge in a menu that showcases the best of the region's flavors.

As an added perk, Roasted Rooster is a Tesla Supercharging station, providing electric vehicle owners a convenient stop with the added benefits of delicious food, clean bathrooms, and a homey atmosphere.

Operating hours will be from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., providing a new spot for breakfast, lunch, dinner

and dessert.

Roasted Rooster is located at 2702 W. Amador.