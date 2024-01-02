Skip to Content
Las Cruces Police reveal identity of woman killed in pedestrian crash

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police have identified the woman killed on Solano Drive following a pedestrian crash on Friday, Dec. 29.

According to investigators, 38-year-old April Hernandez walked in front of traffic when she was struck by a 2018 Dodge Durango on Solano.

First responders attempted life-saving measures upon arriving on scene, but Hernandez did not survive.

Police say there is no marked crosswalk in the area, and it was dark at the time of the incident.

No charges are expected from this incident.

