BeWellnm health insurance deadline approaching

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The deadline is quickly approaching for residents of New Mexico to apply for health insurance through the state's BeWellnm marketplace.

The last day to apply is Tuesday, January 16th. But BeWellnm is holding open enrollment events this Saturday, January 13th from 10 am to 2 pm.

In Las Cruces, the event will be held at Alliance Insurance Solutions on Utah Avenue, and in Alamogordo, it will be held at the Trisha Roberts Agency on East 10th Street.

Certified assisters will be on hand to answer questions and help you sign up.

