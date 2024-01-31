“We’ve learned, we’ve grown:” NMDOT promises ample access to businesses on U.S. 70 during 9-month construction project

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Department of Transportation is officially one day into a 9-month construction project on U.S. 70/N. Main Street in Las Cruces.

The project will expand and improve a stretch of North Main Street, which co-currently runs with U.S. Highway 70, from Elks Dr. to Solano Dr.

The stretch will be expanded from two to three lanes on each side, and an aging bridge crossing an arroyo will also be replaced. Pedestrian and bike access will also be expanded as a way to "improve traffic safety."

Ami Evans, a spokeswoman for NMDOT, says traffic may become snarled in the area which already deals with heavy congestion, but ample access to businesses along the stretch of road will be provided.

"We've learned, we've grown," said Evans, referring to an eighteen-month project that started in 2018 along Valley Drive, and finished up at the end of 2019.

That construction completely obstructed entrances into some businesses with concrete barriers, forcing at least two businesses to shut down.

"We do have a plan to have access to all businesses throughout the entire project," said Evans.

"There will be signs that state where the business access is so people can still get in and out of there, and be aware," she added.

However, she says the construction will still impact drivers.

"It's gonna be tight quarters for a little bit, we're shoving the two lanes down to one and one, definitely seek alternate routes if you can," she added.

The project is slated to end in October. You can visit this website for the latest updates on the construction.