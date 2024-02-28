Las Cruces city manager resigns, gets job in another state

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces City Manager Ifo Pili is moving on. He will leave the city of the crosses in March to become city manager in another state.

Pili took over the position in September 2020. In an announcement released Wednesday, the City of Las Cruces claimed Pili had grown the government workforce by 1,800 employees. He also completed several city bond projects during his tenure, and implemented other projects such as the LiftUp Las Cruces program and the Las Cruces Fire Department's Mobile Integrated Health unit.

“I have been honored to lead the City of Las Cruces for the last several years," Pili is quoted as saying in a news release Wednesday. "It has been a privilege to work with a committed City Council and move their vision forward. I am proud of the work the staff has done and I know I will be hearing more about their future accomplishments.”

The city will start looking for a new city manager immediately. It will start accepting applications Wednesday, February 28, 2024 and anticipates interviews will start in March. City Council will announce the new city manager at an upcoming meeting.

“While we are sad to see Ifo leave Las Cruces, we know that he has built a strong leadership team at the City," Mayor Eric Enriquez is quoted as saying. "We are lucky to have many highly qualified and dedicated professionals in this organization who could serve the community well as City Manager."