Watch: Las Cruces police release body camera footage from the night of Officer Hernandez’s death

Warning: Viewer discretion is advised

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police Department Chief Jeremy Story is releasing video from the night Officer Jonah Hernandez was stabbed and killed by a suspect. Story will also discuss his "path towards a safer community" in the wake of Officer Hernandez's death.

Officer Hernandez died the night of February 11, 2024. The man who reportedly stabbed him, Armando Silva, died after a bystander, newly-identified as Issiah Astorga, intervened and shot Silva.

Watch the news conference here. It starts at 10 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2024.

Emma Hoggard

Sam Harasimowicz

Sam Harasimowicz is a reporter, producer and one of the anchors of ABC-7’s weekend evening news programs

