Convenience store chain Allsup’s, known for fried burritos, “interested in establishing presence” in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Fans of Allsup's fried burritos and chimichangas living in Las Cruces may soon not have to travel 65 miles to Alamogordo to get their fix.

A spokesperson for Yesway, parent company of the convenience store chain, confirmed to ABC-7 Wednesday that the "company is interested in establishing a presence in Las Cruces."

The company says there is no other news regarding construction of a location or a potential opening date to share at this time, but ABC-7 will update you when we learn that information.

Allsup's currently operates locations across New Mexico, Texas, and Oklahoma. The closest stores to the Borderland are located in Alamogordo, Cloudcroft, Ruidoso, and Carlsbad, New Mexico.

Stores can also be found in Pecos and Fort Stockton, Texas.