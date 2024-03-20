Skip to Content
New Mexico

Convenience store chain Allsup’s, known for fried burritos, “interested in establishing presence” in Las Cruces

ABC-7 affiliate KVII in Amarillo, TX
By
New
Published 2:56 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Fans of Allsup's fried burritos and chimichangas living in Las Cruces may soon not have to travel 65 miles to Alamogordo to get their fix.

A spokesperson for Yesway, parent company of the convenience store chain, confirmed to ABC-7 Wednesday that the "company is interested in establishing a presence in Las Cruces."

The company says there is no other news regarding construction of a location or a potential opening date to share at this time, but ABC-7 will update you when we learn that information.

Allsup's currently operates locations across New Mexico, Texas, and Oklahoma. The closest stores to the Borderland are located in Alamogordo, Cloudcroft, Ruidoso, and Carlsbad, New Mexico.

Stores can also be found in Pecos and Fort Stockton, Texas.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & GMEP Weekends co-anchor

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content