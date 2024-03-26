New Mexico Department of Justice asked to investigate CRRUA over water issues

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) asked the New Mexico Department of Justice and State Auditor to investigate the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA).

This new investigation stems from a series of problems starting in December 2023, including a Sanitary Survey that found 58 deficiencies with CRRUA's systems, including improper maintenance of the arsenic treatment facility. The organization's executive director left soon after.

Residents served by CRRUA have called and emailed the ABC-7 newsroom in the weeks and months following the initial issues.

“We at CRRUA face ongoing criticism and negativity and understand that customers are sometimes unhappy and frustrated. But I want to assure them that we have made many improvements and continue to move forward in providing reliable service and quality water,” said Interim Executive Director Juan Carlos Crosby. “What we were handed did not occur overnight and cannot be fixed overnight. But we continue to achieve positive results and we thank our customers for their patience and understanding.”

