New Mexico getting $9.5 million in federal money to fight fentanyl

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- $9,502,108 of the White House's High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program funding is going to New Mexico law enforcement agencies working to reduce fentanyl and violent drug-related crime.

The program send money to agencies working in drug-trafficking hot spots across the nation.

Officials say U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) and U.S. Representatives Teresa Leger Fernández (D-N.M.), Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.), and Gabe Vasquez (D-N.M.) were involved in securing the funds for New Mexico.

"HIDTA is crucial for supporting our local law enforcement and keeping our communities safe. That’s why I’m pleased to announce that we've secured over $9.5 million for New Mexico for the HIDTA Program. This funding will help build safer neighborhoods and a stronger, more coordinated response to combat drug trafficking," said Vasquez, co-lead of the bipartisan HIDTA Reauthorization Act. "As a border representative, I've seen how effective the HIDTA program is for cracking down on smuggling. I'm proud to champion the reauthorization of HIDTA and ensure that our communities receive the federal support they need to stay safe."

“I am proud to announce over $9.5 million in investment for New Mexico to combat the overdose epidemic and intensify efforts against drug trafficking,” said Luján. “This crucial funding underscores the importance of fighting drug trafficking and its devastating impact on our communities. With these resources, New Mexico is better equipped to implement comprehensive strategies that will save lives.”

“Too many New Mexicans know the heartache of losing a loved one to the opioid epidemic — it’s why I’m fighting hard to ensure New Mexico’s law enforcement has the tools they need to keep our communities safe from fentanyl and other deadly drugs,” said Heinrich. “This $9.5 million will help our state crack down on drug trafficking and save lives.”