El Pasoans offering help to the Ruidoso community

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The entire village of Ruidoso has been evacuated as the South Fork wildfire continues burning. As the fire rages, El Pasoans are providing different types of help to the Ruidoso community.

Many El Paso residents are posting on social media, stating they want to give back to the community that has hosted their weekend getaways for generations.

Star Burgers and Fries restaurant, meanwhile, is providing a free burger to Ruidoso residents who are sheltering in El Paso.

ABC-7 also spoke with Realtor Heather Harmston, who is offering AIRBNB'S to those evacuated from Ruidoso in need of housing.

