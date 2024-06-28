Las Cruces mom charged after daughter dies of fentanyl toxicity, documents reveal

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- 41-year-old Victoria Wood is charged with Abuse of a Child - Reckless (Results in Death or Great Bodily Harm) in connection with the death of her daughter.

Courtesy: Dona Ana County Detention Center

The child died in July 2023, according to court documents. Wood called 911 when she found the girl cold and unresponsive. She performed CPR as she waited for police to arrive, then the officer took over the CPR. Emergency crews rushed the infant to the hospital where she died.

An autopsy revealed the girl died of fentanyl toxicity and she tested positive for the substance.

Court documents state that Wood told investigators that she and her roommate, who was helping look after Wood's daughter the day of her death, used narcotics. Wood told officers, however, that she and her roommate were always careful not to use around the child and that she keeps the drugs and paraphernalia in a top drawer that she believed was out of reach of the child.

Investigators, when they conducted a search of the home, found pills in drawers accessible to the child and inside of a trash can, according to court documents. They also found pipes and burnt foil with residue. Court documents state that Wood tested positive for meth and fentanyl more than a week after her child's death.

A judge issued a warrant for Wood's arrest and she was taken into custody and booked into the Dona Ana County Jail this morning.