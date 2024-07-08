Skip to Content
Assistant District Attorney in Dona Ana County terminated

By
Updated
today at 6:32 PM
Published 6:25 PM

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Doña Ana County assistant district attorney has been fired.

Here's the statement ABC-7 obtained from the Third Judicial District Attorney's Office about the termination:

"The district attorney’s office employment policies support high standards for its employee’s ethical and professional behavior. Recent allegations of alleged misconduct of an assistant district attorney were made to this office. Upon further inquiry it was determined the alleged misconduct violated applicable policies and the employee’s employment was terminated immediately."

ABC-7 asked why, the DA's office said they cannot say at this time. We are working to learn which assistant district attorney was fired and get more details about the circumstances leading up to the termination.

