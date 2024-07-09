Skip to Content
New Mexico man charged with sexually assaulting children at occupational therapy appointments

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico Department of Justice (DOJ) special agents arrested Jared Cordum today for allegedly sexually assaulting "more than three known child victims during what was supposed to be in-home occupational therapy appointments."

Cordum is an occupation therapist, a spokesperson for the New Mexico Attorney General's Office explained Tuesday. He is charged with one count of Criminal Sexual Penetration of a Minor (Child under 13), five counts of Criminal Sexual Contact (Child under 13), four counts of Practicing Without a License, and one count of Battery.

Clovis Police started investigating after getting reports of potential sexual abuse by parents and guardians of several of Cordum's child "patients."

"Referrals to Cordum were made by local pediatricians and day care centers, one local pediatrician stated that they never received Cordum’s many evaluations and that they didn’t believe Cordum should be conducting ultrasounds and electrode analysis as he is an occupational therapist," the spokesperson explained.

Cordum is now at the Curry County Detention Center.

