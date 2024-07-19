Skip to Content
New Mexico

Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine welcomes new students

By
New
Published 7:49 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)-- Today Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine held their white coat ceremony. The ceremony symbolizes the beginning of the journey to be the physicians for these students.

In front of family and friends 207 future physicians took the osteopathic oath. John Hummer, President & Co-Founder of Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine says, “It is a proud moment for our entire community as we welcome these future physicians who will carry forth the values and mission of Burrell College."

Tune in to ABC-7 at 10p.m to hear the journey of two untraditional students.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyaun Marshburn

Tyaun Marshburn is a multimedia journalist

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content