Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine welcomes new students

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)-- Today Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine held their white coat ceremony. The ceremony symbolizes the beginning of the journey to be the physicians for these students.

In front of family and friends 207 future physicians took the osteopathic oath. John Hummer, President & Co-Founder of Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine says, “It is a proud moment for our entire community as we welcome these future physicians who will carry forth the values and mission of Burrell College."

Tune in to ABC-7 at 10p.m to hear the journey of two untraditional students.