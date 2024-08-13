Skip to Content
New Mexico

Gadsden ISD victim of ransomware attack

By
New
Published 6:06 PM

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Gadsden Independent School District was the victim of a ransomware attack at 2:00 PM today, according to a district spokesperson.

The spokesperson says neither student nor employee "data has been compromised during this incident."

The district's technology and communications departments informed all teachers and staff to power down computers and disconnect from the network.

Student devices were not affected, the spokesperson explained. Students will be able to regain access to the network by tomorrow, the spokesperson said.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content