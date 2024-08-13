Gadsden ISD victim of ransomware attack

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Gadsden Independent School District was the victim of a ransomware attack at 2:00 PM today, according to a district spokesperson.

The spokesperson says neither student nor employee "data has been compromised during this incident."

The district's technology and communications departments informed all teachers and staff to power down computers and disconnect from the network.

Student devices were not affected, the spokesperson explained. Students will be able to regain access to the network by tomorrow, the spokesperson said.