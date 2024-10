KOAT also reports that its helicopter crew spotted a radio tower that appears to have collapsed. There are no known injuries at this point.

The Bernalillo County Fire Rescue confirmed that the tower collapsed, KOAT is reporting.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7's news partners in Albuquerque KOAT are reporting that a hot-air balloon hit a tower west of the Balloon Fiesta Park.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.