Man’s nose partially amputated in beer bottle attack on Mescalero Apache Reservation

MESCALERO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- 27-year-old Lewis Michael Bigmouth is charged with assault resulting in serious bodily injury after federal prosecutors say he attacked a friend's face with a beer bottle.

Bigmouth, an enrolled member of the Mescalero Apache Tribe, allegedly assaulted his friend, also an enrolled tribal member, on the Mescalero Apache Reservation on January 5, 2024, officials say.

The victim's nose had to be partially amputated and needed to undergo multiple reconstructive surgeries as a result of the attack, prosecutors explain.

Bigmouth will remain in custody pending his trial, which has not yet been scheduled.

Bigmouth could face up to ten years in prison if convicted.